Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.58

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 13623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $660.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

