U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 6,442,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

