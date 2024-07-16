UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULS. William Blair began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULS stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.66 million. Equities analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.