Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,824,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $14.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,514. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average of $455.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

