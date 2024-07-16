Uniswap (UNI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $247.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $8.17 or 0.00012495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00111916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.49780908 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1061 active market(s) with $181,198,172.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.