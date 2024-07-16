United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

UTHR stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.26. 405,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,437. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total value of $1,169,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total transaction of $1,169,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,484 shares of company stock worth $29,101,883 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

