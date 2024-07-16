UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00009117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $618,187.34 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,986,296 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,990,693.9 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

