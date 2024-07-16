Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives $2.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

