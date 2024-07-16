UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.85 on Friday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
UTStarcom Company Profile
