Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. 2,442,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

