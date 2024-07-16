Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VXF traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.87. The stock had a trading volume of 422,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,660. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

