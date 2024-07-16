Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $245.25

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $245.25 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 3980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.39.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

