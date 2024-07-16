Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $55,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

