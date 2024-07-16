Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 362.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 1,831,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

