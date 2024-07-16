Verge Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Verge has a total market cap of $75.84 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,161.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00600519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00112042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00248615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00069987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.