Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vericel Price Performance
VCEL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 269,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,120.88 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vericel by 95.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vericel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
