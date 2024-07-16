Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,997.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $277.50. The stock had a trading volume of 812,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,297. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $280.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

