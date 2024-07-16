Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $88.76. 2,520,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,369,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

