Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,783. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.