Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,651,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,080,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.