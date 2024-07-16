Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 172,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 2,552,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,610,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

