Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortinet by 701.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 254,635 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 296,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

FTNT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. 882,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,643. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,086. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

