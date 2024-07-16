Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.30. 243,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,993. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.48 and a 200 day moving average of $313.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

