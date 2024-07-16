Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.16. 67,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

