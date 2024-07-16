Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,646,000 after buying an additional 504,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter.

TLH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.35. 83,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,228. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

