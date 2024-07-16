Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,979 shares of company stock valued at $153,474,852. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,007. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.17 and its 200-day moving average is $468.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
