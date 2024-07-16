Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. 414,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.