VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.06

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.06 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 36528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
