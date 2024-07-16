VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.06

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.06 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 36528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

