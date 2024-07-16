VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.55

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 18639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.83 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,739.34%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
