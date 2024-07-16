VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.55

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 18639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,739.34%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.