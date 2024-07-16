Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
