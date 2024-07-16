Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.