Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
