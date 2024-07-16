Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.40

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 23580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.11.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

