Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.
Vossloh Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.