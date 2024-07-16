Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.