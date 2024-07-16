Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD remained flat at $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 733,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.40.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
