Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD remained flat at $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 733,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.40.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

