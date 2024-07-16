VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
VSE Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on VSE
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.