VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSE

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.