Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter.
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.
