Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.0 %

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

