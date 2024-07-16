Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 1,935,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,611. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

