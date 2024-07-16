Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 4.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $24.07 on Tuesday, hitting $568.81. 1,087,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

