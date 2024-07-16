Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 15,130 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CIBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 206,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

