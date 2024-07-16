Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 12,498,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,189,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

