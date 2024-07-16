Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 259 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 516,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

