Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,395. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 701.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock worth $75,446,242 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

