Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,705,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,329,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

