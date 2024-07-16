Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 124.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 111,587 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,865,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 452,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,266,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,065,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

