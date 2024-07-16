Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 1,974 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HACK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

