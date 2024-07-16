Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 3,613 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.43. 7,061,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,585. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,157,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

