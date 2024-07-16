Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 15,902 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 729,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.