Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,681 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

EOG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. 1,270,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

