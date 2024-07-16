Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

IAU traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 5,599,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.